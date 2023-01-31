Unexpected Pennsylvania House speaker hopes to retain job

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The rank-and-file Democrat who was unexpectedly elected speaker of the Pennsylvania House as a compromise candidate earlier this month is saying he hopes to keep the job. Speaker Mark Rozzi said in a lengthy interview Monday that he won’t necessarily step aside and support Democratic floor leader Joanna McClinton of Philadelphia to succeed him as speaker. The Capitol is now rife with speculation that McClinton or some other candidate may soon try to evict Rozzi from the speaker’s rostrum. McClinton says she’d be “honored” if Democrats make her speaker once they fill three vacancies next week and are up to full strength.

