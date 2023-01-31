Chief: Fatal shooting at LA home was ‘targeted assault’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles’ police chief says a weekend shooting in which three women were shot and killed at a short-term rental home in an upscale neighborhood was a targeted attack. Investigators are still searching for suspects in the early Saturday attack at a home in the Beverly Crest area in which four other people were wounded, two critically. Chief Michel Moore said Tuesday that detectives believe the shooting was “not in pursuit of a robbery, or some random act.” Two of the three women who were killed were from the Chicago area and the other was from Buckeye, Arizona. Moore says two of the women had young children and the third was an aspiring actress, rap artist and music promoter.

