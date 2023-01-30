Congressional candidate accused of campaign violation

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Court documents say a Republican candidate for a North Carolina congressional seat in 2020 has been accused by federal prosecutors of a campaign finance violation, and that she’s signed a plea agreement. A criminal information filed by U.S. Justice Department attorneys on Friday charges Lynda Bennett with willingly and knowingly accepting on her campaign’s behalf $25,000 in contributions from a relative that were provided in another person’s name. Bennett didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment. She ran for the 11th Congressional District seat that was held by Mark Meadows, who was becoming President Donald Trump’s chief of staff. She ultimately lost in a GOP runoff to Madison Cawthorn.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.