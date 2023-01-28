Wetta’s 3 gives No. 25 Colorado 73-70 OT win over No. 8 UCLA

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Kindyll Wetta made a corner 3-pointer with 2.1 seconds left in overtime to snap a tie and the No. 25 Colorado women improved to 3-0 against ranked teams at home with a 73-70 victory over No. 8 UCLA. Quay Miller had 20 points and 12 rebounds, and Jaylyn Sherrod added 18 points and six assists, including the dish to Wetta for her only 3-point attempt. The Buffaloes beat UCLA for the third straight time after losing 10 straight to the Bruins. Freshman Londynn Jones scored 14 points for the Bruins, who couldn’t overcome another poor shooting outing from leading Charisma Osborne.

