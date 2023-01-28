Hawaii firefighter injured when swept away in storm drain

WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — Officials say a Hawaii firefighter was critically injured Friday when he was swept into a storm drain and carried the length of eight football fields until being dumped on the shoreline. The Maui News reports the accident occurred as nearly 13 inches of rain fell on parts of Maui, and weather officials warned of “unstable weather” ahead. A crew responded to a flooded home when the firefighter was caught in a 4-foot-wide storm drain. Maui County spokesperson Mahina Martin says he was carried about 800 yards to where the drain empties into the ocean. Other firefighters and emergency personnel retrieved him from the shoreline, transporting him to a hospital. He was listed late Friday in critical condition.

