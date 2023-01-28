Dog to be reunited with owner three years after he was stolen from backyard

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KRDO) -- A lucky little dog was found running on Highway 36 in Westminster Thursday and police found he belonged to someone in Texas who hadn't seen their pup in years.

(Westminster PD)

Some citizens brought the dog into the Westminster Police Department and they were able to scan his microchip to find his owner. The owner told police their dog was taken from his yard three years ago.

The Texan owner is on their way to Colorado to pick up their long-lost friend!