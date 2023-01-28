Authorities capture 2 Virginia inmates in Tennessee

ABINGDON, Va. (AP) — Two inmates who fled a southwest Virginia jail are being held without bond after authorities said they were captured in northeast Tennessee. The sheriff’s office in Washington County, Virginia, said that officers located Johnny Shane Brown and Albert Lee Ricketson in a barn on Friday in Rogersville, Tennessee, and arrested them without incident. It was a few miles away from a stolen SUV that the sheriff’s office said it believed was used by the inmates. Authorities say the two men fled the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority in Abingdon on Thursday. The Virginia sheriff’s office said Ricketson had been convicted on two counts of first-degree murder. Brown is a federal inmate.

