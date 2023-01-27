Pueblo Police Chief releases statement on violent arrest and death of 29-year-old Black man in Tenessee
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday morning, the Chief of Police for the Pueblo Police Department released a statement on the violent arrest of a 29-year-old Black man in Tenessee that resulted in his death.
Tyre Nichols, was hospitalized after the arrest on January 7 and died three days later from injuries sustained, according to police. Five officers from the Memphis Police Department, who are also Black, were fired. Those officers were charged with second-degree murder Thursday.
Second-degree murder is defined in Tennessee as a “knowing killing of another” and is considered a Class A felony punishable by between 15 to 60 years in prison.
In the statement, Pueblo Police Chief Chris Noeller said the "actions of these officers have once again blemished the reputations of those of us who come to work everyday to serve our communities with honor and integrity and robbed a family of their loved one."
Video footage of the violent arrest is set to release at 5 p.m. MST.
“You’re going to see a disregard for life, duty of care that we’re all sworn to and a level of physical interaction that is above and beyond what is required in law enforcement,” Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn “CJ” Davis told Don Lemon of the video in the Tyre Nichols case, noting it will be released on YouTube in four parts.
Read the full statement below:
The members of the Pueblo Police Department and I are deeply saddened and disgusted by the murder of Tyre Nichols at the hands of five Memphis Police Officers on January 10, 2023.
As the Chief of the Pueblo Police Department, I want to express my deep regret and condemnation of these actions. There is no place for brutality or abuse of power within our profession. As law enforcement officers, we have a sacred duty to serve and protect our community, and any violation of that duty is a betrayal of the trust placed in us by those we serve.
I want to assure you that our department is committed to the highest standards of professionalism and integrity. We have strict policies in place to prevent and address any instances of misconduct, and we take all complaints of abuse seriously. I understand that these incidents can cause great harm and mistrust in communities across the country and here in Pueblo. As Chief, I am committed to working with the citizens of Pueblo to continue building trust and fostering stronger relationships between our officers and the public we serve.
Please know that I am here to listen and we will do our best to make sure that such incidents don't happen here.
The actions of these five officers have once again blemished the reputations of those of us who come to work everyday to serve our communities with honor and integrity and robbed a family of their loved one.
Our thoughts are with the family of Tyre Nichols, the citizens of Memphis, and the good men and women of the Memphis Police Department and other agencies throughout the country who work hard every day to deliver the highest level of service and uphold the values of Honor, Integrity, and Service every day.Sincerely,
Chris Noeller
Chief of Police