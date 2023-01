CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are searching for suspects in two separate incidents of theft this past week in Cañon City.

According to the Cañon City Police Department, the first theft happened on Jan. 24. Police released photos of suspects accused of stealing a package from a home.

Suspects in Jan. 24 theft

The second theft happened on Jan. 25. Police also shared a photo of that suspect.

Suspect in Jan. 25 theft

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to contact the CCPD.