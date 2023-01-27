5 things to know for January 27: Tyre Nichols, Covid, Classified documents, AI, ISIS

By Alexandra Meeks, CNN

Rents are climbing across the US, and those high costs are among the many compelling reasons to try to buy a home. But with mortgage rates double what they were a year ago — and home inventory at a historic low — both options can be a magnet for stress. For those in this predicament, consider these five appealing cities where buying is now more affordable than renting.

1. Tyre Nichols

After five Memphis police officers were charged on Thursday in the death of Tyre Nichols following a traffic stop earlier this month, authorities say video footage of the fatal police encounter will be released to the public later today. Amid concerns that the violent video will spark national outrage, officials have called for calm and for any demonstrations to be conducted in a civil manner. Nichols’ attorney Ben Crump described the arrest as a prolonged, brutal attack that will “remind you of Rodney King in many regards,” referencing the 1991 Los Angeles police beating that sparked riots and public outcry. Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, was hospitalized after Memphis police used force to arrest him on January 7. He died from his injuries three days later.

2. Covid-19

Only about 15% of the US population has gotten their updated Covid-19 booster shots, signaling low vaccine uptake across the country. To help increase that number, a panel of independent experts that advises the FDA voted on Thursday to harmonize Covid-19 vaccines to improve and simplify the process. Currently, the US offers two types of Covid-19 vaccines: the primary series and boosters. The first shots people get — the primary series — teach the immune system to fight off the original version of the virus, which emerged in 2019. Then, due to a parade of new variants, the FDA last year updated the vaccines and introduced two-strain, or bivalent, shots that can fight off Omicron’s newer BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants. On Thursday, the FDA’s vaccine advisors voted to update all Covid-19 vaccines to contain the same ingredients as the two-strain shots. This means children and others who haven’t been vaccinated may soon be eligible to receive the updated two-strain vaccines as their first series of shots.

3. Classified documents

The National Archives is formally asking former presidents and vice presidents to re-check their personal records for any classified documents or other presidential records. This comes in the wake of classified documents discovered in the homes of former President Donald Trump, former Vice President Mike Pence and President Joe Biden over the last year. According to a new CNN poll, the news about the discovery of the documents has had little impact thus far on baseline views of Biden. His approval rating in the new survey stands at 45% approve to 55% disapprove, little changed from CNN’s December poll, in which 46% approved of his handling of the presidency. However, more than 8 in 10 Americans approve of the appointment of a special counsel to lead an investigation into the classified documents, with 37% saying Biden acted illegally.

4. Artificial intelligence

A powerful new artificial intelligence chatbot tool known as ChatGPT recently passed law exams in four courses at a university and another exam at a prestigious business school. Since it was made available in late November, ChatGPT has been used to generate original essays, stories and song lyrics in response to user prompts. It has even drafted research paper abstracts that fooled some scientists. The latest university test results come as a growing number of educators are expressing concerns about the immediate impact of ChatGPT on students and their ability to cheat on assignments. Meanwhile, an increasing number of companies are also dabbling in the world of AI — but reliance on the technology has already backfired for some. News outlet CNET said this week it issued corrections on a number of articles after using a different AI tool to help write dozens of stories.

5. ISIS

A US military operation killed a senior ISIS leader and 10 members of the terror group in northern Somalia this week, two senior Biden administration officials said on Thursday. Bilal al-Sudani, the ISIS leader killed, was “responsible for fostering the growing presence of ISIS in Africa and for funding the group’s operations worldwide, including in Afghanistan,” Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said. No US troops or civilians were killed. It’s unusual for the US to carry out an operation against ISIS in Somalia, where military operations have typically focused on al-Shabaab fighters, the dominant terror group in the east African country. Officials said the operation is expected to provide valuable information for the US intelligence community, although they declined to go into specifics.

