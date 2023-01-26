Israel’s Herzog urges EU to fight resurgent antisemitism
By SAMUEL PETREQUIN
Associated Press
BRUSSELS (AP) — Israeli President Isaac Herzog says antisemitism is on the rise in the Western world and he is urging the European Union to ensure that Jews can live safely on the continent where the Holocaust took place. Speaking at the European Parliament Thursday, on the eve of the annual commemorations of the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp, Herzog said EU countries and officials should use legislation, education and security to eradicate antisemitism. About 6 million European Jews and millions of other people were killed by the Nazis and their collaborators. Some 1.5 million were children.