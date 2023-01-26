Connecticut governor: Ban more guns, raise buying age to 21

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont says he wants to add more firearms to the state’s assault weapons ban and raise the age for buying long guns to 21 from 18. The Democratic governor said the proposals he announced Thursday are aimed at preventing mass shootings. Officials say the firearms that would be added to the ban include assault-style weapons that manufacturers have modified to avoid them being classified as such. Lamont also wants to make it a felony on a first offense to illegally possess large capacity magazines, instead of a misdemeanor that carries a $90 fine. Republican lawmakers and gun rights groups criticized the proposals, saying they affect law-abiding gun owners while not stopping criminals who skirt the law.

