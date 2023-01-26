Biden pays tribute to victims of California shootings

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says the nation’s prayers are with two California cities where 18 people were killed in separate shootings over the last week. Biden says the people of both communities will forever be affected by the shootings and the nation has to “be there” for them. He led a moment of silence in their honor during a Lunar New Year reception Thursday at the White House. On Sunday, a gunman killed 11 people at a ballroom dance hall in Monterey Park. Seven other people were killed on Monday in Half Moon Bay when another gunman opened fire at two mushroom farms.

