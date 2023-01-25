Witnesses say latest ethnic clashes in Ethiopia kill dozens

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Witnesses allege that several dozen civilians and fighters have been killed in the latest clashes between Oromo and Amhara ethnic groups in central Ethiopia. Some Amharas and Oromos, two of Ethiopia’s largest ethnic groups, are in a bitter rivalry over new and old grievances. The Amhara regional government confirmed the clashes and said members of the federal army, federal police and Amhara regional forces were working to bring the situation under control.

