South Korea, Japan grapple with heavy snow chaos, delays

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Thousands of travelers have swarmed a small airport in South Korea’s Jeju island in a scramble for flights following delays by snowstorms as frigid winter weather grips East Asia for the second straight day. Subzero temperatures and icy conditions have hit most of the country since Tuesday, closing roads and sea routes. About 140 homes in capital Seoul and nearby regions reported busted water pressure pumps or pipes as temperatures dipped to around minus 15 to minus 20 degrees Celsius. Cold weather warnings were also issued in North Korea, where authorities reportedly called for “thorough measures” to prevent freezing temperatures from causing economic damage. Heavy snow and record cold temperatures in Japan also brought widespread disruptions. At least one person has died.

