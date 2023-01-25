Panel seeks to allow re-exports of Swiss weaponry to Ukraine

GENEVA (AP) — A parliamentary panel in Switzerland has recommended waiving a law that bars countries from re-exporting Swiss armored vehicles, weapons and other war materiel to Ukraine for its defense against Russia. The Security Policy Committee of the lower house of Switzerland’s parliament voted 14-11 Tuesday to allow an re-export exception for cases involving a use of force that violates international law. Adherence to the concept of “neutrality” is enshrined in the Swiss constitution, and the National Council committee insists the waiver would not violate Switzerland’s much-vaunted neutrality. The vote amounts to only a small first step, and it remains far from certain whether the government would authorize such an exception.

