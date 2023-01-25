Palestinians say Israeli troops kill man in West Bank

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Palestinian Health Ministry says Israeli forces killed a Palestinian man in a flashpoint area of the occupied West Bank. The ministry said the man was brought to a hospital on Thursday in critical condition after being shot, and died from his wounds. The Israeli military said forces were operating in the Jenin refugee camp, a militant stronghold of the West Bank that has been a focus of nearly a year of Israeli arrest raids. Tensions between Israelis and Palestinians have soared since Israel launched the raids last spring, following a spate of Palestinian attacks.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.