A 4.2 magnitude earthquake strikes off Malibu coast, with aftershocks shaking Southern California

A 4.2 magnitude earthquake struck at around 2 a.m. PT Wednesday off the coast of California, about 10 miles south of Malibu Beach, the US Geological Survey said.

No tsunami threat was associated with the quake, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said.

The quake was felt across Southern California, with aftershocks of 2.6 to 3.5 magnitude felt in the area, according to the geological survey.

There were no immediate reports of major damage, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The fire department “completed a strategic 470 square-mile survey of the City of Los Angeles following the 4.2M earthquake near Malibu. No damage or injuries were reported and normal operational mode has resumed,” it said.

