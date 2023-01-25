1 dead, 6 taken to hospitals in Chicago high-rise fire

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago authorities say one person has died and six others were taken to hospitals Wednesday as firefighters responded to a high-rise apartment building fire on the city’s South Side, battling flames on multiple floors as snow fell. Sophia King, the alderman for the area, says the person who died was found in the apartment where officials believe the fire began. Video from outside the building showed bright orange flames on multiple floors. At least nine levels appeared to have been damaged with windows blown out and burn marks around the window frames.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.