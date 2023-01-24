New Zealander killed in Ukraine helped hundreds, parents say

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The parents of a New Zealand scientist who was killed in Ukraine say he helped save hundreds of people while volunteering in the dangerous Donbas region. Andrew Bagshaw was a dual New Zealand and British citizen who was killed along with British colleague Chris Parry while attempting to rescue an elderly woman from the town of Soledar when their car was hit by an artillery shell. Bagshaw’s parents say Ukrainian authorities are working with officials in New Zealand and Britain, but it could take some time to get their son’s body returned. They told reporters their son was a humanitarian who believed the war was immoral and traveled to Ukraine in April with little more than a backpack and a travel guide.

