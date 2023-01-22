Skip to Content
today at 9:05 AM
Inmate dies at El Paso County Jail while in custody

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman died in custody at the El Paso County Jail Friday evening, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

EPCSO said just after 5 p.m. Friday a deputy found the woman unresponsive in her jail cell. The deputy began lifesaving measures and medical assistance was called in.

Medical personnel and the Colorado Springs Fire Department took over medial care of the inmate but she passed away.

The identity of the inmate and cause of death will be released after the autopsy and next of kin is notified.

Riley Carroll

Riley is a weekend anchor and reporter for KRDO.

