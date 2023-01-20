Skip to Content
News
By
New
Published 1:01 PM

Pikes Peak Library District testing their branches for meth contamination after several Denver-area libraries close

KRDO

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pikes Peak Library District is testing all 15 of their library locations for methamphetamine contamination after three Denver-area libraries closed due to contamination in the last few weeks.

"Our concern of course is our staff. The health and safety of our staff and the public that uses our libraries," Gary Syling, Chief Facilities Management Officer for PPLD said.

Though there have been no reports of meth in the PPLD locations, library officials said they have heard of the problem and want to be proactive.

"My understanding is that the contamination happens from the drug being smoked and individuals seek out the privacy of bathroom stalls to do this," Syling said.

PPLD said if there were to be a contamination, they would reach out to the state health department for further guidance and likely follow similar protocol to the Denver-area libraries.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Riley Carroll

Riley is a weekend anchor and reporter for KRDO. Learn more about her here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content