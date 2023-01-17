Skip to Content
Police search for suspect after victim attacked by ‘unknown suspect’ in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An investigation is underway after someone was assaulted by an "unknown suspect" in Southeast Colorado Springs.

Tuesday at 1:58 a.m., officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department were dispatched to the 2800 block of S. Circle Dr. on reports of an assault in progress.

At the scene, CSPD said officers contacted a victim who was physically assaulted by an "unknown suspect."

According to CSPD, the victim was struck in the head with a blunt object. They were taken to a hospital for treatment.

At this time, the suspect hasn't been identified.

