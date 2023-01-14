Child dies in Pittsburgh area house fire

By Tina Burnside, CNN

A two-year-old child was killed and several others injured in a house fire in Pennsylvania on Friday.

Shaler Township Police responded to reports of a house fire around 10 p.m., they tweeted early Saturday morning. Five people were inside the home at the time, four of whom were able to escape.

“Upon arrival of police, fire and EMS units, flames were visible coming from the house,” police said.

Firefighters located a two-year-old child on the first floor of the residence. She was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

Four residents of the home were also taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries was not immediately clear.

Four firefighters sustained non-life-threatening injuries while battling the fire, police said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

