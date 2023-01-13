A mild end to the work week

A nice end to the work with sun and clouds and mild temperatures.

TODAY: High pressure is building across the region today with temperatures warming into the mid and upper-50s. Expect to see quite a bit of high cloudiness across the area by this afternoon.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold with Saturday morning lows falling into the mid and upper-20s.

EXTENDED: We'll see mainly cloudy skies and warm and breezy conditions ahead for Saturday afternoon with highs in the low to mid-60s. A stretch of unsettled weather for the mountains will begin Sunday with periods of snow through the middle of next week. Temperatures will be cooler next week for southern Colorado, with the chance for some light to moderate snow Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will also cool into the 30s and 40s.