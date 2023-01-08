Gunmen abduct passengers at train station in Nigeria’s south

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Police in southern Nigeria say gunmen have abducted several passengers at a train station. The police spokesman for Edo State said in a statement that armed men attacked the station in Igueben cit, kidnapping an unknown number of people waiting to board a train on Saturday evening. The incident is the latest in a series targeting train stations in the West African nation. The attacks are often carried out by young cattle herders fighting with rural villages for access to land and water, security officials say. Nigeria’s government is trying to stem growing insecurity in the country ahead of next month’s presidential elections.

