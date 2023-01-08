Germany: Iranian arrested, suspected of chemical attack plot

BERLIN (AP) — German officials said Sunday that a 32-year-old Iranian man has been arrested in Germany on suspicion of planning an attack with deadly chemicals. Police and prosecutors said the man and another person were detained overnight in the town of Castrop-Rauxel. Authorities said the man is suspected to have planned a serious attack motivated by Islamic extremism, for which he had allegedly obtained the potent toxins cyanide and ricin. German news agency dpa reported that specialists wearing anti-contamination suits carried evidence out of the man’s home. Tabloid newspaper Bild reported that German authorities had received a tip from an allied intelligence agency about the alleged plans for a chemical attack.

