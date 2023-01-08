CBP seizes $9.1 million worth of cocaine at the Pan American Dock in Puerto Rico

By Yenny Sanchez, CNN

US Customs and Border Protection officers seized 877 pounds of cocaine on board the San Juan-Santo Domingo Ferry at the Pan American Dock in Puerto Rico last month.

The drugs, which have an estimated value of $9.1 million, were spotted on December 26 during a routine cargo inspection. Officers removed a board covering the floor of a cargo platform to reveal 355 packages that tested positive for cocaine, the CBP said in a statement.

“Our experienced CBP officers remain vigilant, utilizing their training and available tools to stop dangerous drugs from entering the country,” Roberto Vaquero, director of field operation for Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands, said in the statement.

Homeland Security Investigations took custody of the contraband for further investigation, according to the CBP.

CBP has seized 77,000 pounds of drugs in the first two months of fiscal year 2023, according to the CBP Data Portal.

