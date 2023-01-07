Sheriff’s office investigating report of man impersonating a police officer

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)-- Investigators with the Fremont County Sheriff's Office are investigating a report of a man pretending to be a police officer and pulling people over. According to the sheriff's office, a driver said they were stopped on Highway 115, when the suspect, posing as an officer, showed a weapon and tried to take the driver's vehicle.

The sheriff's office describes the suspect as a 20-30 year-old white male with reddish hair, a mullet, and a thin mustache. The driver described him as wearing a backwards baseball cap, sunglasses, a ballistic vest and a sweatshirt.

If you have any information, call the Fremont County Sheriff's Office at 719-276-5555.