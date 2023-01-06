Shooting at Virginia elementary school wounds 1 adult

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Police in the Virginia city of Newport News say a shooting at an elementary school sent a woman to the hospital and ended with “an individual” in custody. No students were injured during Friday’s shooting at Richneck Elementary School. The extent of the woman’s injuries was not immediately known. Steve Drew, the city’s police chief, said this was not “a situation where someone was going around the school shooting.” Authorities said they’re beginning the process of reuniting parents with their children. Newport News is a city of about 185,000 people in southeastern Virginia known for its U.S. Navy shipyard.

