Suspects in stolen car plunged 20 feet and landed on a house, police say

A New Year’s Day police check on a stolen car report ended when the car plunged over 20 feet and landed on a house and another vehicle in North Caldwell, New Jersey, authorities said in a Facebook post.

Officers were at the scene after responding to a report of a stationary stolen vehicle, police said. “Upon arrival the vehicle fled on Hilltop Drive striking two parked vehicles,” the post said. “The driver lost control of the vehicle and drove over an embankment falling 21.3 feet landing into a house and onto another vehicle.”

No occupants of the home or bystanders were injured and the suspects fled on foot, police said.

Two suspects were later caught and “transported to trauma centers for medical evaluation,” police said. “Both suspects were treated and released into the custody of North Caldwell Police,” according to police.

North Caldwell is roughly 70 miles north of Trenton, New Jersey.

