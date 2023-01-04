Photographer looking for photogenic couple she captured in Palmer Park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- For years, Krysta Diaz, inspired by a New York photographer she learned about in high school, has been going out and asking strangers to pose for her.

When someone agrees, she gives them her contact info so that she can share the finished product with them, free of charge.

Recently, she's been unable to track down this photogenic couple she captures in Palmer Park.

If you are the couple in the image or video above, or if you know them, help us reunite them with Krysta.

You can reach out directly to Krysta at krystaphoto@gmail.com