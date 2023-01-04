Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
New
Published 2:14 PM

Missing Bienville woman may be homicide witness

By Web staff

    RINGGOLD, Louisiana (KTBS) — Bienville sheriff’s investigators are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman who may have witnessed a homicide, Sheriff John Ballance said.

The family of Kimberly Moore, 43, said she was last seen before midnight Saturday.

Moore reportedly had been living with the homicide victim until last weekend, Ballance said.

The victim, Vernon Parker, 59, was found dead of a gunshot wound around 8:15 p.m. Sunday. He was sitting in the back seat of his car that had been left running in the middle of Pleasant Road south of Ringgold. The rear passenger door was open.

Parker’s car was seen on Hall Street around midnight Sunday morning.

Moore is from Dallas but had been living in Ringgold. She was last seen wearing a grey top with black stripes down the sleeves and an emblem on the front with “Queen” in the center.

