Groups urge GOP House leaders to condemn political violence

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dozens of military veterans have hand-delivered letters to top Republicans in the U.S. House, calling on them to publicly condemn political violence as the second anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol approaches. Former Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone wrote the letter that was signed by more than 1,000 military veterans, active duty members, law enforcement officers and military families. In delivering the letters on Wednesday, the veterans want to bring attention to violent rhetoric they say remains a threat to American democracy. They want top Republicans in the House not only to condemn political violence but to hold accountable those who spread violent and hate-filled messages.

