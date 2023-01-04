Former Paris archbishop target of sexual assault probe
By JOHN LEICESTER
Associated Press
PARIS (AP) — French police are investigating an allegation that the former archbishop of Paris sexually assaulted a woman who is under legal protection as a vulnerable person. The Paris prosecutors’ office said Wednesday that the probe was launched in late November 2022. The former archbishop, Michel Aupetit, denies wrongdoing. He unexpectedly resigned in December 2021 after admitting to an “ambiguous” relationship with a woman in 2012.