Bills provide update on Damar Hamlin, says condition is moving in a positive direction

By WLWT Digital Staff

Click here for updates on this story

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WLWT) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition after suffering a cardiac arrest during Monday night’s game against the Bengals.

In an update Wednesday afternoon, the Bills tweeted that Hamlin is still in the ICU in critical condition, with signs of improvement.

“He is expected to remain under intensive care as his health care team continues to monitor and treat him,” the Bills said.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Wednesday morning, family friend and representative Jordon Rooney said the family got some positive news on Hamlin’s condition, later echoed in the Bills’ statement.

“He’s going in the right direction, the signs they were looking for they felt was positive news,” Rooney said Wednesday.

When asked about how Hamlin’s family is going, Rooney said, “they’re a strong, resilient bunch. They’re worried, but hearing things were going in the right direction, they weren’t surprised. This is them. They know Damar, and they’re confident in his ability to overcome adversity.”

Rooney said the family is so appreciative of the support from the city of Cincinnati.

“They’re new fans of Cincinnati because everyone has been incredible, the hospital staff, coach Taylor, his wife, the Bengals, everyone has stepped up to the plate and has showed so much selflessness to be able to support the family,” Rooney said.

Rooney said Hamlin’s family is upset that Tee Higgins would be receiving any backlash, saying there’s nothing he could have done to control the outcome of the situation.

Rooney said the morning report from the doctors that things are moving in a positive direction makes them feel hopeful and asked for continued support and prayers.

In a statement Tuesday, the family of Damar Hamlin thanked first responders, health care staff, the team and fans for their support for Hamlin.

.Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after suffering cardiac arrest during game against Bengals “On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time. We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words, and donations from fans around the country,” the family said in a statement provided by Rooney.

The Hamlin family went on to thank first responders and the staff at UC Medical Center for providing exceptional care to Hamlin.

.NFL exec denies reports players were given 5 minutes to warm up and continue playing “We feel so blessed to be part of the Buffalo Bills organization and to have their support. We also want to thank Coach Taylor and the Bengals for everything they’ve done. Your generosity and compassion mean the world to us. Please keep Damar in your prayers. We will release updates as we have them,” the family said in the statement.

Hamlin’s uncle Dorrian Glenn spoke with CNN outside of UC Medical Center on Tuesday evening.

Glenn said as his family was watching the game in Pittsburgh, they just knew Hamlin was going to get back up. He arrived in Cincinnati early Tuesday; the cities are about 300 miles apart.

“We were in Pittsburgh, and his little brother was there with us, and when he seen his brother drop like that, and when I tell you I’ve never seen him cry or scream like that, like we were trying to calm him down like it’s okay you know he’s gonna get back up, the next thing you know it’s ten minutes later they’re doing chest compressions, it’s a half hour later they’re still not playing, ” Glenn said. “Like my nephew basically died on the field, and they brought him back to life. I mean, that’s just heartbreaking … it just really was a gut punch, man.”

Glenn said there were some encouraging signs, such as doctors lowering the level of oxygen Hamlin needs from 100% to 50%.

“He’s still sedated right now,” Glenn told CNN. “They just want him to have a better chance of recovering better. So, they feel that if he’s sedated, his body can heal a lot faster than if he was woke and possibly cause other complications.”

According to Glenn, Hamlin is now “flipped over on his stomach” in the hospital to help with the blood in his lungs.

“Doctors said that Damar is on his stomach to help take the pressure off the lungs, so they don’t have to work as hard,” Glenn said.

Glenn went on to say that the next step is to get Hamlin, who is still sedated on a ventilator, to breathe on his own.

Damar is still sedated and in critical condition in the ICU. Rooney also said there has been some miscommunication on the number of times Damar was resuscitated, saying there was only one instance at Paycor Stadium.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.