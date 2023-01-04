Biden’s agenda, lithium mine, tribes, greens collide in Reno

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A high-stakes, yearslong legal battle over a huge lithium mine planned in Nevada is headed back to court in Reno. A federal judge will hear new arguments Thursday from lawyers for the mining company, the U.S. agency that approved it and the rancher, tribes and conservationists fighting the project. Judge Miranda Du has refused twice to grant temporary injunctions sought by tribal leaders who say the mine is on sacred land where the U.S. Cavalry massacred their ancestors in 1865. The government approved the project in the final days of the Trump administration. President Biden has continued to embrace it to speed up lithium mining to make batteries for electric cars.

