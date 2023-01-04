Biden says he intends to visit US-Mexico border during next week’s trip

By Phil Mattingly and Sam Fossum, CNN

President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he intends to visit to US-Mexico border when he travels next week to the North American Leaders’ Summit in Mexico City.

“That’s my intention, we’re working out the details now,” Biden told reporters before boarding Air Force One.

The visit would mark Biden’s first to the border since he took office and comes as officials continue to grapple with a migrant crisis and an immigration system officials across the administration call “broken.” CNN reported earlier Wednesday that White House officials are weighing the addition of a visit to the US-Mexico border when Biden travels to the summit, according to sources familiar with the matter.

A final decision on whether to add the border stop has not been made, one of the sources said.

Biden’s potential trip to the border was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

White House officials have resisted calls by Republicans for Biden to visit the border for two years, dismissing the idea as political theater. But in the weeks since the midterm elections, officials have explored potential pathways for immigration legislation in a divided Congress.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.