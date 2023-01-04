Against McCarthy: Hard-right members stage GOP rebellion

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republicans opposing Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s bid to become the next House speaker generally have made their mark as part of the GOP’s ultra conservative wing. They are often eager to pick a fight with leaders from both parties and rarely find major bipartisan bills to be a good thing. Most are members of the House Freedom Caucus, a group that also had strained relationships with former House speakers John Boehner and Paul Ryan. Still, most members of the group do support McCarthy’s bid. Those that don’t say they are fighting for their constituents.

