Will the return of tariffs cause another baby formula shortage?

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- In one Colorado Springs Walmart, the shelves in the baby formula section are sparse. It's a sight a Colorado Springs Economics professor expects to become typical over the next few months.

In July 2022, President Biden signed a bill to suspend tariffs on baby formula until December 31st, 2022. The action made it less expensive for formula makers to produce and sell the product to grocery stores.

But the start of 2023 marks a return to those tariffs, which Craig expects to make prices go back up and potentially prompt grocery stores buy less, creating shortages.

"I'd expect to see more shortages because grocery stores aren't willing to buy it at that price or they just can't get access to it," said Craig. "Economists like to say in the long run, it all works out, and it always does, but that doesn't mean there's not short term pain oftentimes. So in this case, I would anticipate that it probably take a long time to to boost our supply of baby formula."

You can find state resources for formula here.

The Rocky Mountain Mother's Milk Bank, also supplies mothers in need with milk.