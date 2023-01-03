Village in Mexico angry after spring water well catches fire

MEXICO CITY (AP) — People in a village just north of Mexico City complained of a persistent odor of gasoline for weeks, but even they were surprised when the community’s spring-water well burst into flames and began belching dense black smoke. Residents blocked a major highway this week in protest, complaining that the smell and smoke is unbearable and that they have lost their water supply. Water catching fire may sound strange, but in Mexico gasoline leaks have been blamed for several tragedies in the past. The fire broke out late last week in the hamlet of Mexicaltongo, in the township of Jilotepec, not far from a major refinery.

