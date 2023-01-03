Ulysses S. Grant, president and general, gets a day in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The president responsible for giving America the federal Christmas holiday is getting a day of his own. Beginning next year, April 27 will be Ulysses S. Grant Day in the iconic Civil War general’s native Ohio. Grant was born on that date in 1822. Republican Gov. Mike DeWine signed legislation creating the day on Monday. Congress also granted Grant a posthumous military promotion. As 18th president, Grant signed legislation creating the Christmas holiday in 1870. The only federal holiday with a religious association, its constitutionality was upheld in 1999. The judge said people could spend the day however they wish.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.