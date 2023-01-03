Skip to Content
Temporary housing and shelter emergency in Pueblo begins Jan. 4 and lasts through Jan. 6

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, the Mayor of Pueblo issued a declaration of temporary housing and shelter emergency for the City of Pueblo due to the upcoming cold weather.

According to a press release by the city, the ordinance goes into effect Wednesday, Jan. 4 data 5 p.m. and lasts through 7 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6.

During this emergency, Pueblo churches, synagogues, mosques, temples, and other religious institutions can utilize their buildings as temporary shelters for people in need.

