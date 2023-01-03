Car bomb hits convoy in Nigeria’s southeast; 4 killed

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Police in Nigeria say that gunmen ambushed a former governor in the country’s southeastern Imo state and bombed one of the cars in his convoy, killing three police officers and one paramilitary officer. Mohammed Barde, the police chief in Imo told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the officers were killed on Monday evening when Ikedi Ohakim, the former governor, was traveling in the Mbano council area. Such attacks are becoming more frequent in Nigeria’s southeast where separatists are agitating for the region to break away from the West African nation and form an independent state of Biafra.

