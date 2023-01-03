2 cruise ships rescue more migrants off Florida coast

MIAMI (AP) — Crew members aboard two cruise ships have rescued about two dozen migrants found in small boats off Florida. Officials say the rescues are the latest episode of hundreds of migrants making or attempting landings in the Florida Keys over the past several days. Crew members aboard Celebrity Beyond rescued 19 migrants from a crowded boat Monday. And crew members aboard Carnival Celebration spotted five people in distress on a small vessel northwest of Cuba. The wave of migrant landings has the local sheriff’s office calling it a “crisis.” Most of the migrants are from Cuba and Haiti and are escaping economic turmoil, food shortages and inflation.

