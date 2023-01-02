Stolen car crashes into Royse City Buc-ee’s after police chase, officials say

By RAEGAN SCHARFETTER

ROYSE CITY, Texas (KTVT) — One person is in custody after driving a stolen car into a Buc-ee’s in Royse City Sunday afternoon, officials said.

On Jan. 1, Rockwall County deputies were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle on I-30 that exited at FM 2642. Police said the suspect drove into the convenience store’s parking lot and then drove into the east side entrance.

No one was injured in the crash and the driver was taken into custody, police said. They have not been identified at this time.

Facebook user Paolo Walker wrote that she was there when the crash took place.

“We had just walked out when we heard people screaming and running behind us. It was a packed store. Thank goodness no one was hurt,” she said.

