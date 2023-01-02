San Mateo County Sheriff searching for little girl possibly abducted by father

By KPIX Staff

MILLBRAE, California (KPIX) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a little girl who may have been abducted by her father, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

The girl was identified as 3-year-old Andrea Flores. She was last seen at 581 Magnolia Avenue in Millbrae and may be in the company of her father, who was identified as Victor Flores-Enriquez.

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Twitter account posted about the possible abduction Sunday afternoon at around 1:45 p.m.

Andrea is described as three feet tall and weighing 36 pounds with blue eyes and brown braided hair. She is three and a half years old. No description or photos of her father were provided by authorities.

The sheriff’s office asked for anyone who sees the child to immediately call 911.

