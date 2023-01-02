Pueblo city council member and Pueblo Police comment on panhandling scam in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)--Friday, the Pueblo Police department tweeted on Twitter to watch out for possible scams by those collecting money on the side of the road.

Pueblo police said the group claims they have been collecting money for a child with cancer and for the child’s funeral expenses. They told KRDO this is not a legitimate cause, and this is not the first time they have been at street corners in Pueblo.

"I live in an area on the south side where I was confronted by these people for a couple of weeks," said Dennis Flores, Pueblo City Council member.

Pueblo Police are now urging residents TO donate to other causes where they know where their money is going.

The Pueblo Police Department would like to remind everyone to watch out for possible scams by those collecting money on the side of the road or at intersections. Recently a group has been collecting money for a child with cancer, and some signs also say they are collecting for the child’s funeral expenses. This is not a legitimate collection. If you are looking to help someone, please consider Hand Up Pueblo, where your money will go to local organizations that help the community, such as the Pueblo Rescue Mission, Pueblo Cooperative Care Center, Pueblo Community Soup Kitchen, POSADA, or the United Way. Pueblo Police Department

One Pueblo City Council member, Dennis Flores, says he thinks it's terrible what these alleged scammers are getting away with. But at the same time, he says it's not illegal to ask for money.

"People have the right to do that. So that's how they can get away with doing this, even though it's not a legitimate cause," said Roger Schneider, Crime Prevention Officer, Pueblo Police Department.

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

However, an ordinance passed in December 2020 states that it shall be unlawful for any person to access, use, occupy, congregate, or assemble on or about any median that has been posted with a sign. But, Pueblo Police told KRDO some people take down the signs.

"One of the problems we run into is people take the signs down, and then they congregate. It's an offense that can be up to a $50 fine for the first offense, and then after that, it's up to the courts discretion as to what the punishment would be," said Schneider.

Pueblo Police said residents should stop giving out money on street corners and instead give that money to local organizations in order for residents to avoid their money getting into the wrong hands.

Flores said he's going to bring up this issue at the next city council meeting on Monday, Jan. 9th.