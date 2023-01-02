Mostly cloudy and cold today... with scattered snow showers this afternoon.

TODAY: An area of low pressure will traverse Colorado today... and we'll see wrap around snow showers this evening with light accumulations possible. Highs today will max out in the mid and upper-30s.

TONIGHT: We'll see partial clearing overnight... and lows will be colder tomorrow morning as temps dip into the teens and low-20s.

EXTENDED: Snow showers will continue over the mountains the next couple do days. We'll see quieter conditions Tuesday and Wednesday in the Pikes Peak region. Temperatures will also warm nicely Thursday and Friday with highs in the 40s and 50s.