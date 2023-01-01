Real Madrid star Vinícius Jr. says LaLiga ‘doing nothing’ over racist abuse

By Aimee Lewis, CNN

Real Madrid forward Vinícius Jr. accused LaLiga of “doing nothing” about racism at matches after the Brazil star appeared to be racially abused during Real’s 2-0 win at Real Valladolid on Friday.

“Racists still keep going to the stadiums and keep following closely the biggest club in the world and the Liga keeps doing nothing about it,” the Real star wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

“I shall keep my head held high and will keep celebrating my victories and those of Real Madrid.”

Videos on social media showed some fans shouting abuse and throwing objects at the 22-year-old as he walked behind the goal after being substituted.

In a statement, LaLiga said it had identified “racist insults” posted on social media by some fans at the Estadio de Zorrilla and that the offenses will be reported to the Anti-Violence Commission and the Public Prosecutor’s Office for hate crimes.

The statement read: “LaLiga will continue to lead the fight against the scourge of racism, xenophobia and intolerance in sport, not only with words but also with actions …”

In September 2022, racist chanting from a group of Atletico Madrid fans towards Vinícius Jr. was caught on camera ahead of the Madrid derby.

That same month Vinícius Jr. had condemned what he described as racist criticism he had received for his dancing goal celebrations.

